Oct 13 Dish Network Corp said on
Tuesday it filed a petition asking the Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) to deny the proposed merger of Charter
Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable,
citing substantial harm to competitors and consumers.
The petition said that the proposed deal would be no better
for the public interest than the one proposed between Comcast
Corp and Time Warner Cable.
Dish said that a Time Warner-Charter merger would result in
two broadband providers, the other being Comcast, controlling
about 90 percent of U.S. high-speed broadband networks.
Dish also quoted Sling TV Chief Executive Roger Lynch, who
said the proposed merger would harm other emerging competitive
online video products and services, and also affect the
performance of traditional satellite television service,
ultimately reducing competition and choice for consumers.
"There is no more friendly broadband provider to Sling than
Charter. Charter's slowest speed is 60 Mbps, we have no data
caps, no contracts and modem fees," Charter spokesman Justin
Venech said.
Time Warner declined to comment.
National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), a trade group of
TV broadcasters, filed a petition against the deal at the FCC on
Monday.
Time Warner shareholders on Sept. 21 approved the company's
$56 billion takeover by Charter Communications.
Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner in a
cash-and-stock deal that would make it the No. 2 U.S. Internet
and cable company after Comcast.
