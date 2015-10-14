(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the proposed deal "would be no
better", from "would not be better")
Oct 13 Dish Network Corp said on
Tuesday it filed a petition asking the Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) to deny the proposed merger of Charter
Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable,
citing substantial harm to competitors and consumers.
The petition said that the proposed deal would be no better
for the public interest than the one proposed between Comcast
Corp and Time Warner Cable.
Dish also noted that a Time Warner-Charter merger would
result in two broadband providers, the other being Comcast,
controlling about 90 percent of U.S. high-speed broadband
networks.
Both Time Warner and Charter could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Dish also quoted Sling TV Chief Executive Roger Lynch, who
said the proposed merger would harm other emerging competitive
online video products and services, and also affect the
performance of traditional satellite television service,
ultimately reducing competition and choice for consumers.
Time Warner shareholders on Sept. 21 approved the company's
$56 billion takeover by Charter Communications.
Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner in a
cash-and-stock deal that would make it the No. 2 U.S. Internet
and cable company after Comcast.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)