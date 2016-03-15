March 15 Dish Network Corp said it is
suing Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal for breach of
contract and expects to file for arbitration to block NBC from
blacking out its channels such as CNBC and Bravo.
NBC and Dish are locking horns over the monthly price per
subscriber the satellite operator would pay to carry NBC's
channels.
Dish said the complaint relates to current distribution
renewal negotiations with NBCUniversal.
"NBC's public statements against Dish over the past 24 hours
are in violation of the contract between the two companies,"
Dish said in a statement. "Today, Dish filed a breach of
contract lawsuit against NBC to address those violations."
NBC had launched a website, makedishdeliver.com, explaining
how Dish subscribers could loose access to popular programs such
as "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," "The Magicians," and
"Squawk Box."
The website urged Dish customers to push the carrier to keep
NBCUniversal's channels on the service.
NBC was not immediately available for comment.
This is the latest battle between distributors and media
companies that have grown frequent and public. Dish was involved
in a similar contract dispute with CBS in 2014. (bit.ly/1nM3zJR)
Dish Network's shares closed down nearly 1 percent at
$48.58, while Comcast's shares closed little changed at $59.40.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)