June 11 Dish Network Corp is in talks
to hire banks that will provide between $10 billion and $15
billion in debt to finance the cash portion of its bid for
T-Mobile US Inc, three people familiar with the matter
said on Thursday.
The two companies have been in talks over a merger that
would be the latest in a wave of tie-ups in the telecom and
pay-TV industries. While there is no agreement yet, the move to
seek financing shows that Dish believes it is making progress.
T-Mobile has a market capitalization of about $31 billion,
only $3 billion less than Dish. A deal between the two companies
would have a larger share component than a cash component, one
of the people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is
confidential. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the
discussions between Dish and the banks. Dish and T-Mobile
declined to comment.
Dish in recent years has amassed spectrum, radio frequencies
that carry the growing amounts of data flowing through devices,
without building out infrastructure to offer its own wireless
service. The company recently launched an online streaming video
service, Sling TV, to offset the loss of pay-TV subscribers.
T-Mobile has recently turned around years of subscriber
losses with cut-price deals, marketing and wireless plans, but
customer gains have pressured the carrier's margins. T-Mobile
has also been reported as looking to buy spectrum from smaller
rivals.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Liana B. Baker in New York;
Editing by Alan Crosby)