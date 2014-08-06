UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
LOS ANGELES Aug 6 Dish Chairman Ergen: 'No Surprise' That Sprint Is Walking Away From T-Mobile
* Reiterates 'T-mobile is something that we would have an interest in' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far