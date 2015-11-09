* TV subscribers down 23,000
* 3rd-qtr revs $3.73 bln vs est $3.79 bln
* Profit $0.42/shr vs est $0.39
* ARPU rises to $86.33 vs $84.39 last year
* Shares down 1.6 pct
By Anya George Tharakan and Malathi Nayak
Nov 9 Dish Network Corp said its pay-TV
subscriber losses accelerated and reported lower-than-expected
quarterly revenue, reigniting questions around what the
satellite-TV provider will do with its trove of wireless
airwaves.
Dish shares were down 1.6 percent at $62.73 in afternoon
trading on Monday after it reported a loss about 23,000 TV
subscribers on a net basis in the quarter ended Sept. 30,
compared with a loss of about 12,000 a year earlier. Dish's
shares have fallen about 13 percent year-to-date.
As the pay-TV industry tackles subscriber drops, Dish has
been trying to lure young viewers to its cheaper $20-per-month
Sling TV online streaming service. Investors have been watching
for any signs of what Dish chief executive Charlie Ergen plans
to do with wireless airwaves or spectrum the company has spent
billions stockpiling over the past few years.
Possible plans include a partnership with another wireless
player or building or buying a wireless network.
"Charlie Ergen sits atop a crumbling Pay-TV provider with a
very valuable spectrum asset ... but it's not clear who has the
money to buy it from him," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig
Moffett said in a research note.
Dish affiliates surrendered spectrum licenses worth $3.3
billion to the government last month after the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission found they were ineligible for
small-business discounts.
The FCC plans to re-auction those licenses after an auction
of broadcast airwaves scheduled for early 2016. Dish plans to
participate in the re-auction, Ergen said on an earnings call.
Dish has not yet decided whether or not it will participate
in the broadcast auction, Ergen said.
The FCC will accept forms from prospective participants of
the broadcast auction in January. "Odds are greater" that Dish
will not enter into a spectrum deal before that, Ergen added on
the call.
Dish, the No. 2 U.S. satellite TV company by revenue, does
not break out Sling TV numbers, but Moffett estimated the
company added 155,000 Sling TV subscribers.
"We now estimate that Sling probably added 155K subscribers,
a much more respectable result than the paltry 24K we had
estimated this morning," the brokerage said in a note.
Dish said its average revenue per pay-TV user rose to $86.33
in the third quarter from $84.39 a year earlier.
Net income attributable to Dish rose 34.2 percent to $196
million, or 42 cents per share.
Revenue rose marginally to $3.73 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 39 cents per
share and revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Thakaran in Bengaluru and Malathi
Nayak in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel, Ted Kerr and Andrew
Hay)