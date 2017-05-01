May 1 Dish Network Corp reported a 6
percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the U.S. satellite
TV provider added fewer-than-expected pay-TV subscribers.
Dish said it lost about 143,000 net pay-TV subscribers,
which include both satellite TV and its video streaming service,
Sling TV.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 72,000 net
subscribers, according to financial data and analytics firm
FactSet.
Net income attributable to Dish fell to $376 million,
or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from
$400 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3.9 pct to $3.68 billion.
(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)