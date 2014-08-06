LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 6 Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said Sprint Corp's decision to drop its pursuit of rival telecommunications provider T-Mobile US Inc likely increases the options for his company, but executives have not yet discussed their plans.

"A lot has happened the last 24 hours, and we really haven't had a chance to sit and discuss internally," Ergen said on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.

"The Sprint announcement last night probably increased some optionality," he said.

