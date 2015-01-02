WASHINGTON Jan 2 A DISH Network Corp
unit will pay $2 million and change national marketing practices
to show it can raise prices at any time during the life of a
contract, as a condition for ending a Colorado investigation,
the state's attorney general's office said on Friday.
The settlement with DISH Network LLC comes several weeks
after a federal judge in Illinois largely sided with the U.S.
government and several states in a separate lawsuit accusing the
satellite television provider of placing millions of illegal
telemarketing calls to people who had signed up for the
Do-Not-Call list.
The Colorado case dates back to 2011 after consumers
complained about DISH price increases, saying sales agents had
pledged that contract rates were "locked in."
Half of the penalty will go to Colorado's general fund and
another $1 million will be used for "continued consumer
protection efforts" by the Colorado attorney general, the office
said in a news release.
In the separate federal case, U.S. District Judge Sue
Myerscough said in a ruling filed on Dec. 12 that DISH had
engaged in a "pattern or practice" of making calls for its
products and services to consumers whose numbers were on the
list.
The Federal Trade Commission sued the company in 2012 over
the issue and is working with the Justice Department on the
case.
A status conference in the federal case is scheduled for
Jan. 9 and the size of any penalty is expected to be determined
at trial.
In a statement, DISH said that, while it disagreed with
Colorado's allegations, it appreciated the feedback and was
pleased to have resolved the matter.
In the federal ruling, DISH said it disagreed with the bulk
of the decision and had implemented rigorous telemarketing
compliance policies.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Nate Raymond. Editing by
Andre Grenon)