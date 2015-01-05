Jan 5 Dish Network Corp on Monday took
the wraps off its long-anticipated video streaming service,
named Sling TV, targeted to younger consumers who shun pricey
cable and satellite subscriptions.
The $20 a month service, the first from a distributor, will
be available through Internet-connected devices such as Amazon
Fire TV, Roku and Google Nexus Player for TVs, tablets,
computers and smartphones. It will include television
programming and sports events from Walt Disney's ABC,
ESPN and Maker Studios, Time Warner's TNT, CNN, TBS,
Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and Food Network, HGTV and
Travel Channel.
Dish said it will announce a launch date and additional
media partners soon.
The satellite TV provider noted that Sling TV is not the
same as Sling Media, the Foster City, California, company known
for Sling Box devices that let people watch TV across multiple
screens.
Sling TV will be closely watched in the media industry as
the television ecosystem undergoes a drastic change.
For Dish, it will be a delicate balance: it does not want to
encourage more people to dump its more-costly core satellite
service for Sling TV.
For the third quarter, Dish said it lost about 12,000 pay-TV
subscribers compared with the second quarter. It has about 14
million subscribers, making it the second-largest U.S. satellite
TV company.
Dish CEO Joe Clayton said in an interview that Dish knew its
satellite TV business was maturing and started thinking about
the video streaming service several years ago.
The 18 to 35 year-old target demographic is not buying pay
TV, said Clayton, who views Sling TV as complementary.
"We are not only launching a new product category but a new
industry," he said.
Dish is embarking on the new service as it battles over
distribution agreements with media companies, including CBS
Corp, which launched a brief blackout, Twenty-First
Century Fox's cable news and business networks, which
have been pulled from Dish, and Turner Broadcasting.
Controlled by Charlie Ergen, Dish is known as an aggressive
company. It launched a failed $25.5 billion bid for mobile phone
operator Sprint and has often rolled out new technologies,
frequently to the ire of its media partners.
Dish's Auto Hop is one such example. The DVR set-top box,
which automatically skips commercials, prompted litigation from
CBS, Disney and Fox.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Dan Grebler)