(Adds details on launch date, ESPN and competing services)
By Jennifer Saba and Lisa Richwine
Jan 5 Dish Network Corp on Monday took
the wraps off its long-anticipated video streaming service,
named Sling TV, targeted to younger consumers who shun pricey
cable and satellite subscriptions.
The $20 a month service, the first from a distributor, will
be available through Internet-connected devices such as Amazon
Fire TV, Roku and Google Nexus Player for TVs, tablets,
computers and smartphones. It will include television
programming and sports events from Walt Disney's ABC,
ESPN and Maker Studios, Time Warner's TNT, CNN, TBS,
Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and Food Network, HGTV and
Travel Channel.
Dish executive Roger Lynch, who was named CEO of Sling TV,
said the service is expected to launch later this month and Dish
will name more media partners.
The satellite TV provider noted that Sling TV is not the
same as Sling Media, the Foster City, California, company known
for Sling Box devices that let people watch TV across multiple
screens.
Sling TV will be closely watched in the media industry as
the television industry undergoes a drastic change and other
players like Sony roll out competing services.
The fact that ESPN is part of the offering is considered a
coup for Dish, as sport programs have long been viewed as a key
component for attracting consumers who resist ditching pay TV
packages.
Still, it will be a delicate balance: it does not want to
encourage more people to dump its more-costly core satellite
service for Sling TV.
For the third quarter, Dish said it lost about 12,000 pay-TV
subscribers compared with the second quarter. It has about 14
million subscribers, making it the second-largest U.S. satellite
TV company.
Dish CEO Joe Clayton said in an interview that the 18 to 35
year-old target demographic is not buying pay TV and that Sling
TV will be complementary to its traditional package.
"We are not only launching a new product category but a new
industry," he said.
Dish is embarking on the new service as it battles over
distribution agreements with media companies, including CBS
Corp,, Twenty-First Century Fox's cable news
and business networks and Turner Broadcasting.
Controlled by Charlie Ergen, Dish is known as an aggressive
company. It launched a failed $25.5 billion bid for mobile phone
operator Sprint and has often rolled out new technologies,
frequently to the ire of its media partners.
Dish's Auto Hop is one such example. The DVR set-top box,
which automatically skips commercials, prompted litigation from
CBS, Disney and Fox.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)