June 20 Verizon Communications Inc unit
Verizon Wireless is looking to buy satellite-TV operator Dish
Network Corp's spectrum to improve wireless internet
speeds, the New York Post reported, citing sources familiar with
the matter.
Dish's shares were up 3.4 percent at $61.81 on the Nasdaq on
Friday morning. Verizon Communications shares were little
changed at $49.39.
The two companies have held informal, early talks about the
spectrum, the report said. (bit.ly/1jCAp7z)
In May, Verizon Communications Chief Executive Lowell McAdam
shot down rumors that the company was in potential merger talks
with Dish.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler has
proposed restrictions on how much the biggest wireless carriers
can bid for in a major auction of TV spectrum scheduled for
mid-2015.
A possible merger between Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US
Inc could prompt U.S. regulators to rewrite rules they
are now considering for the auction.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)