(Fixes typographical error in headline)
By Jennifer Saba
Jan 7 Dish Network Corp is not averse
to buying traditional TV ads to woo young viewers away from
their cable or satellite subscriptions to its less costly Sling
TV streaming service.
Dish's marketing campaign, "Take Back TV", will also include
buys on mobile and social platforms and through device
distribution partners like Roku and Amazon.com Inc.
"Millennials do consume a great deal of TV," said Glenn
Eisen, chief marketing officer for Sling TV. "Our goal is to
target millennials and be on the media they consume."
Sling TV is aimed at adults 18 to 35 years old who want to
pay $20 a month for a slimmed down service that is cheaper than
most cable or satellite subscriptions.
Eisen would not reveal how much Dish plans to spend on
advertising, but said the budget will shift to the platforms
that show the most promise.
Sports network ESPN is a key component of Sling TV's
offering. Another is also a Walt Disney unit, Maker
Studios, which is popular with young adults and could open up a
world of marketing opportunities.
Eisen declined to specifically address if Maker Studios
talent, such as PewDiePie, would be enlisted to help sell Sling
TV to young adults.
"Maker Studios is a critically important strategic
partnership," he said. "We intend to use that partnership to the
fullest."
(Editing by David Gregorio)