UPDATE 4-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)
Nov 21 Dish Network Corp and Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting "mutually decided" to restore CNN, the Cartoon Network and other channels to Dish's satellite TV service, the companies said in a statement on Friday.
The companies said they also decided to extend the carriage of the TBS and TNT networks. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)
* Rockwell Automation director Betty Alewine reports open market sale of 7,173 shares of co's common stock on April 28 at $158.52 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qlUtJq) Further company coverage: