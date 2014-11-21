(Adds details about Turner contract and NBC dispute)

By Jennifer Saba

Nov 21 Dish Network Corp and Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting "mutually decided" to restore CNN, the Cartoon Network and other channels to Dish's satellite TV service, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

The companies said they also decided to keep Turner's TBS and TNT networks on the air, dodging a Dec. 5 deadline that threatened to black out those two networks.

More than 14 million Dish subscribers will now be able to watch shows from Turner's full stable of 10 networks - at least until a new deal is hashed out.

The deadline to negotiate with Turner has been pushed back several months, according to a source familiar with the talks who did not want to be named due to their sensitive nature. Additionally, the new contract will cover all of Turner's networks. TNT and TBS, which broadcasts several sporting events, had been negotiated under a separate deal.

It is unclear what the dispute is over but typically these battles are fought over the price per subscriber distributors pay to carry channels.

Dish is currently fighting two other big media companies, CBS and Comcast's NBC Universal.

On Thursday, CBS and Dish agreed to a short extension until Tuesday to hammer out a deal avoiding, for the time being, a blackout of NFL football games and TV shows like "The Big Bang Theory."

NBC said in a statement it is battling Dish over "mutually acceptable terms" for many of its sports regional networks that affect viewers of teams from cities such as Chicago, Washington and San Francisco.

Dish said in a statement that at issue is a 20 percent price increase to carry NBC's sports channels that most of Dish customers do not watch. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)