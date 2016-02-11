Feb 11 Dish Network Corp and
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc on Thursday said they have
ended nearly four years of litigation over the Hopper, a Dish
device that lets viewers skip over commercials when playing back
shows.
In a joint statement, the companies said Dish agreed to turn
off its AutoHop commercial-skipping feature on Fox programming
until seven days after the programs first air.
The accord also resolves all disputes over Slingbox
technology, which lets programs be viewed on a wide range of
mobile devices, as well as the so-called PrimeTime AnyTime and
Transfers features, the companies said.
Fox and other broadcasters had in 2012 sued Dish to force it
to withdraw what they viewed as video-on-demand technology that
infringed their copyrights and could reduce advertising revenue
because of the commercial-skipping feature.
CBS Corp and Walt Disney Co's ABC settled
similar litigation in 2014, as part of broader agreements that
allowed Dish to broadcast their programs.
The accord between Dish and Fox averts a scheduled Sept. 6
trial in Los Angeles federal court.
Both companies stipulated to the lawsuit's dismissal in a
filing with that court on Wednesday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal also filed a similar
lawsuit against Dish. That case was put on hold in August 2014
pending a resolution in the Fox litigation.
Comcast did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is Fox Broadcasting Co et al v. Dish Network LLC et
al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No.
12-04529.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)