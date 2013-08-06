IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
Aug 6 Dish Network Corp reported a second-quarter net loss due to a $438 million charge related to satellite acquisitions.
The company said it took a charge on two of the three satellites it bought in 2011. ()
Dish reported a net loss of $11 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended June compared with a net profit of $226 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $3.61 billion.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
MOSCOW, April 14 Russia's state broadcaster has said it will boycott this year's Eurovision song contest after the host country, Ukraine, said it would bar entry to the Russian contestant and Moscow rejected two possible compromises suggested by organisers.