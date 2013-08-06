Aug 6 Dish Network Corp reported a second-quarter net loss due to a $438 million charge related to satellite acquisitions.

The company said it took a charge on two of the three satellites it bought in 2011. ()

Dish reported a net loss of $11 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended June compared with a net profit of $226 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $3.61 billion.