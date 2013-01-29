NEW YORK Jan 29 Dish Network Corp has
decided against filing to block Sprint Nextel Corp's
proposed deal with Softbank Corp, at least for now,
citing its ongoing negotiations with Clearwire Corp and
uncertainty over that company's ownership.
Dish said, however, in a Jan. 28 letter addressed to the
U.S. Federal Communications Commission that it does plan to
participate in the next round of filings in the regulatory
review of Sprint's plan to sell 70 percent of itself to
Softbank.
Satellite television provider Dish proposed buying Clearwire
for $3.30 per share earlier this month, countering Sprint's
December agreement to buy out Clearwire for $2.97 per share.
Sprint already owns 50.45 percent of Clearwire.
Sprint needs approval from a majority of Clearwire's
minority shareholders to go ahead with the deal. Many Clearwire
shareholders have complained that Sprint's offer is too low
especially in light of the Dish offer.
Dish declined to comment beyond the letter on its decision
not to file to oppose the Sprint deal. Sprint declined to
comment. Clearwire confirmed that its special committee is still
reviewing the Dish offer.
Clearwire shares were down 11 cents, or more than 3 percent,
at $3.25 on Nasdaq.