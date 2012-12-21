By Sinead Carew
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 21 Dish Network has asked
the U.S. telecom regulator for more time to file an objection to
wireless service provider Sprint Nextel's proposed sale of
a controlling stake to Japan's SoftBank Corp due to
Sprint's announcement this week of a plan to buy out Clearwire
Corp.
The request may indicate that satellite television provider
Dish, controlled by billionaire founder Charlie Ergen, is
gearing up for a fight with Sprint over its plan to sell a 70
percent stake to SoftBank for $20 billion. Dish declined further
comment on the matter.
Dish, which recently gained regulatory approval to build its
own wireless service, told the Federal Communications Commission
in a document dated Dec. 20 that it wants a three-week extension
to the FCC's Jan. 4 filing deadline for petitions against the
Softbank deal, which was announced in October.
Earlier this week, Sprint, which owns 50.45 percent of
Clearwire, said it agreed to buy the rest of Clearwire for $2.2
billion, in a deal that would be conditional on the success of
the SoftBank purchase.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider, declined to comment
on the Dish filing on Friday.
It sent the FCC an amendment to its application for approval
of the SoftBank deal on Thursday including notice of its
agreement with Clearwire, which would gives Sprint control of
the smaller company's substantial spectrum holdings.
Dish said in its filing that Sprint's plan "raises a number
of issues deserving of careful consideration" and that
interested parties need an appropriate amount of time to
consider and address these issues.
For example, Dish questioned if it is in the public interest
for a foreign company such as SoftBank to control more wireless
spectrum than any other company in the United States.
It also asked whether the FCC should re-evaluate "the
competitive effects" of a combination of Sprint's and
Clearwire's spectrum holdings under one owner.
Dish and Sprint recently clashed with each other during the
regulatory review of Dish's plans for its spectrum holdings.
Sprint is already meeting objections to the deal from some
minority shareholders who are not happy with the $2.97 per share
price it agreed on with Clearwire.