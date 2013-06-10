June 10 Dish Network Corp said it was
still examining Sprint Nextel Corp's books just two days
before shareholders were due to vote on rival bidder SoftBank
Corp's proposed $20.1 billion purchase of 70 percent of
Sprint.
Sprint shareholders were due to vote on Wednesday June 12 on
the SoftBank deal, which Sprint accepted in October 2012.
But satellite TV provider Dish, which made a $25.5 billion
counter offer for Sprint in April, said on Monday that it was
still in the process of negotiating the terms of an agreement of
its own with Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider.
Dish, whose chairman Charlie Ergen is looking to expand into
the wireless market, has been involved in a due diligence
process with Sprint for a few weeks. Ergen had said his offer
was subject to completing an examination of Sprint's books.
Sprint has said that it would evaluate Dish's bid but has
yet to change its recommendation for the SoftBank offer.
Speculation has swirled that Sprint's board may consider
delaying the vote on the SoftBank deal until Dish finishes
looking at Sprint's books and decides whether it wants to make a
binding offer. Sprint has declined to comment on whether it will
change the date of the meeting.
SoftBank has been under pressure from investors to raise its
bid for Sprint as several shareholders have said they believe
Dish is offering better value.
Sprint shares have risen more than 15 percent since Dish
made its unsolicited bid on April 15.
So far, just one Sprint investor, Ontario Teachers Pension
Plan - the fifteenth biggest shareholder in the No. 3 U.S.
mobile service provider, has come out and said it would vote in
favor of SoftBank's offer.
"It's going to be very difficult for SoftBank to garner
enough shareholder support to vote the transaction through under
the current agreed upon terms," said Roy Behren, a money manager
at Westchester Capital, which owns more than 19 million Sprint
shares and believes Dish has made a better offer.
Hedge fund titan John Paulson, whose fund is the second
biggest shareholder with 7.7 percent of Sprint according to
public data, said in April that Dish's offer was compelling.
Omega Advisors, the ninth biggest Sprint investor with more than
2 percent of Sprint shares, has also said Ergen's offer was in
the lead.
Dish reiterated in a statement on Monday that it believed
its proposal "is both economically and strategically superior to
that of SoftBank".
On June 13, shareholders of Clearwire Corp, which
is majority owned by Sprint, are due to vote on Sprint's offer
to buy out the rest of Clearwire it does not own for $3.40 per
share.
But Dish has also complicated that deal process by making a
$4.40 per share counter bid for Clearwire, which is currently
evaluating Dish's offer. Clearwire will have to make a statement
about the Dish bid before the shareholder vote.
However, the Clearwire vote also looks like it could run
into trouble, as investors have already boosted the company's
share price well above Sprint's offer price of $3.40 per share.
Clearwire shares closed at $4.27 on Nasdaq on Monday.
"It's not likely anything would be approved at the June 13
meeting," said one source familiar with the matter who asked not
to be named.
Dish shares closed down 28 cents or 0.7 percent at $38.86 on
Nasdaq, while Sprint shares ended off 6 cents or 0.8 percent at
$7.18 on the New York Stock Exchange.