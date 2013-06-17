June 17 Sprint Nextel Corp has filed a
lawsuit against Dish Network Corp and Clearwire Corp
to prevent the completion of Dish's offer for
Clearwire's shares.
The lawsuit details how Dish has "repeatedly attempted to
fool Clearwire's shareholders into believing its proposal was
actionable in an effort to acquire Clearwire's spectrum and to
obstruct Sprint's transaction with Clearwire," Sprint said in a
statement on Monday.
The complaint has been filed in the Delaware Court of
Chancery.
Dish said on Monday the waiting period for the tender offer
to purchase Clearwire's class A common stock expired on June 14.
Clearwire's board urged shareholders last week to accept a
tender offer from Dish over an earlier deal with majority owner
Sprint Nextel to buy out the minority shareholders of the
wireless service provider.