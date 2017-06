Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Dish TV India(DSTV.NS) ended up 4.5 percent, despite posting a wider net loss in the April-June quarter compared to the previous year.

Instead, investors focused on a 7.8 percent rise in EBITDA from the previous quarter, which was higher than market expectations.

Analysts say EBITDA performance improved on lower spending on adverts compared to the previous quarter.

Dish TV, part of the Zee Group, is a satellite dish services provider.