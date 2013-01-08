BRIEF-Freddie MAC prices $1.1 bln multifamily K-deal, KF31
* Freddie MAC says approximately $1.1 billion in k certificates are expected to settle on or about June 14, 2017
Jan 7 DISH Network Corp : * Chairman ergen says DISH needs to go back to technology standards board
before DISH can make a decision on wireless plans * Chairman ergen says going back to technology standards board could be a
process that takes months "but hopefully not years" * Chairman ergen says the sprint/t-Mobile USA deals complicate dish's decision
as these companies now have unsettled regulatory issues * Chairman ergen says "we don't want to sell the spectrum" * Chairman ergen says DISH has a lot of wireless options, says selling the
spectrum would be an option but not a preference
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 66.0 MILLION ZLOTYS