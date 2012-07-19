The sign in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Dish Network is seen in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

Dish Network Corp (DISH.O), the No. 2 satellite provider in the United States, said on Thursday it lost 10,000 net subscribers in the three months ended June 30.

The company said in a regulatory filing it ended the second quarter with 14.061 million subscribers. Dish's average churn rate jumped to 1.60 percent, compared with 1.35 percent in the first quarter of this year.

On June 30, Dish dropped New York-based AMC Networks (AMCX.O) after the companies' contract expired and a new agreement could not be reached. With the AMC channel blacked out, Dish subscribers have not been able to watch the new season of the drama "Breaking Bad."

Dish has been targeting customers of its main rival, DirecTV DTV.O, which is engaged in a dispute over fees with Viacom (VIAB.O) that has left DirecTV's 20 million customers without access to channels such as MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Dan Grebler)