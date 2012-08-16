* Ergen says going solo for network too risky
* Says FCC delays hurting its wireless prospects
* Dish to offer satellite broadband in 4th quarter-source
By Liana B. Baker
Aug 16 Dish Network must seek a partner to enter
the mobile broadband market and is not likely to build a network
from scratch because of delays from U.S. regulators, company
Chairman Charlie Ergen told two Denver publications this week.
In remarks made to the Denver Business Journal and the
Denver Post on Wednesday, Ergen said delays by the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on its application to build a wireless
network are hurting Dish's chances of being competitive in the
mobile market dominated by AT&T Inc and Verizon
Communications Inc.
The second-largest satellite TV provider behind DirecTV
has spent nearly $3 billion on wireless spectrum and
assets, but cannot move forward with building a wireless network
until it gains approval from the FCC.
"The only problem I see with the time that has gone by is
that it's become increasingly risky for us to try to go it
alone," Ergen told the Denver Business Journal. "That process
takes more than three years, and there's not any way to make
that go faster, so we're probably going to lose that
time-to-market advantage, because while we're
handcuffed, AT&T and Verizon are continuing to plan and put in
ways they can build that out before we can get there."
Dish spokesman Bob Toevs confirmed on Thursday that Ergen
made these comments after an event in Denver on Wednesday that
officially opened Blockbuster's new headquarters. Dish acquired
video rental chain Blockbuster last year.
"The net effect of the delay is that it has become (less
likely) that we would be able to build a network from scratch
ourselves," Ergen told the Denver Post.
Dish previously said it could become a major wireless player
if it found a partner or acquired a wireless company. Chief
executive Joe Clayton has said Dish would consider working with
partners such as Clearwire Corp, T-Mobile USA, Sprint
Nextel Corp, MetroPCS Communications Inc and Leap
Wireless International Inc.
On an earnings conference call last week, the company said
it expects a favorable resolution from the FCC in the next few
weeks. The Department of Justice cleared the way on Thursday for
Verizon Wireless to proceed with its $3.9 billion purchase of
airwaves from big cable providers, but said the companies would
have to abide by several conditions to gain final approval.
The FCC still needs to approve the deal.
Brean Murray analyst Todd Mitchell said Ergen's comments
should be interpreted positively by investors because Dish's
foray into wireless will be less risky with a partner that can
cover some of the expenses.
"It means Dish is not going to spend a zillion bucks on
building out its own wireless terrestrial infrastructure that it
then has to go fill up with customers," he said.
Mitchell added the partnership may help Dish find new
customers for its pay TV service. It currently has about 14
million TV customers.
Dish will also offer a satellite broadband Internet service
in the fourth quarter to rural customers through a satellite
that its sister company, EchoStar Corp launched in
July, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Bloomberg previously reported on that new Dish offering.
Dish shares were trading down 5 cents at $31 on Thursday
afternoon.