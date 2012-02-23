Feb 23 Dish Network Corp added about 22,000 net subscribers in the fourth quarter, more than Wall Street's expectations, finally adding a new batch of subscribers after losing hundreds of thousands of net subscribers in previous quarters.

Wall Street analysts were expecting the satellite television provider to add 5,000 subscribers in the quarter, according to StreetAccount data.

Its net income rose to $313 million, or 70 cents a share, compared to $252 million, or 56 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 13 percent to $3.63 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of 61 cents a share revenue of $3.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.