* Adds 22,000 net subscribers in Q4
* Q4 EPS $0.70 vs $0.61
* Q4 revenue $3.63 bln vs est $3.62 bln
Feb 23 - Dish Network Corp added about 22,000
net subscribers in the fourth quarter, reversing several
quarters of declines when it lost hundreds of thousands of
subscribers.
Wall Street analysts were expecting the satellite television
provider to add 5,000 subscribers in the quarter, according to
StreetAccount data.
"By introducing new Blockbuster-branded services,
we've begun to turn the tide in subscriber losses while
continuing to face increased competitive pressures," Chief
Executive Joe Clayton said.
Clayton took over from billionaire Charlie Ergen, who had
resigned as the company's CEO last May but kept his post as
chairman. Dish acquired Blockbuster in a bankruptcy auction last
year, broadening its business beyond satellite TV.
The company has been facing intense competition from its
main rivals DirecTV and Time Warner Cable as
well from online movie rental companies such as Netflix
.
Net income rose to $313 million, or 70 cents a share,
compared to $252 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $3.63 billion. Analysts were
expecting earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $3.62
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Joe Clayton had told Reuters in December that after two
disappointing quarters, Dish Network's business was poised for a
turnaround.
The No. 2 U.S. satellite TV provider has said it is serious
about expanding in the wireless space, but it first needs an
approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission before
it can operate a service.
Shares of the company closed at $29.16 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.