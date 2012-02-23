* Adds 22,000 net subscribers in Q4

Feb 23 - Dish Network Corp added about 22,000 net subscribers in the fourth quarter, reversing several quarters of declines when it lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

Wall Street analysts were expecting the satellite television provider to add 5,000 subscribers in the quarter, according to StreetAccount data.

"By introducing new Blockbuster-branded services, we've begun to turn the tide in subscriber losses while continuing to face increased competitive pressures," Chief Executive Joe Clayton said.

Clayton took over from billionaire Charlie Ergen, who had resigned as the company's CEO last May but kept his post as chairman. Dish acquired Blockbuster in a bankruptcy auction last year, broadening its business beyond satellite TV.

The company has been facing intense competition from its main rivals DirecTV and Time Warner Cable as well from online movie rental companies such as Netflix .

Net income rose to $313 million, or 70 cents a share, compared to $252 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 13 percent to $3.63 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $3.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Joe Clayton had told Reuters in December that after two disappointing quarters, Dish Network's business was poised for a turnaround.

The No. 2 U.S. satellite TV provider has said it is serious about expanding in the wireless space, but it first needs an approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission before it can operate a service.

Shares of the company closed at $29.16 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.