New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
May 9 Dish Network Corp's first-quarter profit fell 40 percent and it added fewer subscribers than expected.
Dish, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company after DirecTV, added a net 36,000 subscribers in the quarter. Analysts had expected 68,000, according to StreetAccount.
Net profit fell to $216 million from $360 million a year earlier. Revenue dropped marginally to $3.56 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.