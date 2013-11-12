European shares drop as banks and tech stocks weigh
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
Nov 12 Dish Network Corp added 35,000 pay-TV subscribers in the third quarter, far exceeding expectations.
Wall Street analysts had expected the company to lose 39,000 subscribers, according to StreetAccount data.
Dish reported net income of $315 million, or 68 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $158 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
In the year-earlier period, net income was reduced by $453 million due to a lawsuit settlement with Voom.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.60 billion in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
April 11 Shares in Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc hit a record high after strong demand for leisurewear items helped to drive a 55 percent rise in headline annual pretax profit, its biggest increase in eight years.