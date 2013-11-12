(Corrects fourth bullet point to compare with year-earlier
figure instead of estimate, which is not comparable because of
tax benefit. Removes reference to earnings estimate in
penultimate paragraph. The error did not appear in later
versions of the story.)
* Adds 35,000 pay-TV subscribers in third quarter
* Wall Street expected loss of 39,000 subscribers
* Adds 75,000 broadband subscribers vs est 62,000
* Earnings $0.68/shr vs loss $0.35/shr a year earlier
* Revenue rises 2 pct to $3.60 bln vs est $3.58 bln
Nov 12 Dish Network Corp posted
quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates as it added
35,000 pay-TV subscribers, far exceeding expectations.
Wall Street analysts had expected Dish to lose 39,000
subscribers in the third quarter, according to market research
firm StreetAccount.
The company also added 75,000 broadband subscribers in the
quarter, well above Wall Street's estimate of 62,000.
Dish has been trying to diversify beyond its core pay-TV
business, which is facing competition from cable, telecom and
internet video providers.
Dish lost 78,000 customers in the second quarter, after
gaining 36,000 in the first three months of the year.
One big question about Dish's future is co-founder Charlie
Ergen's plans for the roughly $3 billion worth of wireless
spectrum that he bought in the last few years.
The company made no mention of Ergen's plans in its earnings
statement on Tuesday.
Pay-TV average revenue per unit (ARPU) rose to $81.05 from
$76.99.
Dish reported net income of $315 million, or 68 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss
of $158 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
In the year-earlier period, net income was reduced by $453
million due to a lawsuit settlement with Voom, a now-defunct
network owned by AMC Networks Inc and AMC's former
parent Cablevision Systems Corp.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.60 billion in the latest
quarter.
Analysts had expected $3.58 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dish shares closed at $47.50 on the Nasdaq on Monday. The
shares have risen about 30 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)