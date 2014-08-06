(Adds details)
Aug 6 Dish Network Corp, the
second-largest U.S. satellite TV company, reported a 5.7 percent
rise in second-quarter revenue as it earned more from each
subscriber and lost fewer-than-expected pay-TV subscribers.
Average revenue per pay-TV subscriber rose 4 percent to
$84.15 in the quarter ended June 30.
The company said it lost 44,000 pay-TV subscribers in the
quarter. Analysts on average expected Dish to lose 76,900
subscribers, according to market research firm StreetAccount.
Last week, larger rival DirecTV reported quarterly
revenue above the average analyst estimate as the soccer World
Cup helped it add subscribers in Latin America and prices
increased in the United States.
Dish also said it added 36,000 net broadband subscribers in
the quarter, falling short of the 55,500 net subscriber
additions estimated by StreetAccount.
Net income attributable to the company was $213.3 million,
or 46 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $11 million,
or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1obBc6t)
Revenue rose to $3.69 billion from $3.49 billion a year
earlier.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 51 cents per share
on revenue of $3.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $62.15 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday. The stock had gained 7 percent so far this year up to
Tuesday's close.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Simon Jennings)