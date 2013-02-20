Feb 20 DISH Network Corp : * CFO says "we would expect some upward pressure on pay-tv sac in the first

quarter" * Chairman says he sees more clarity on wireless industry position by June when

shareholders at various companies will have voted on m&a deals * Chairman says has "plenty of time" to figure out wireless strategy * Says expects to have wireless license by end of March, hopes for wireless

tests by late this year * Chairman says says if Clearwire offer is accepted sprint is probably

the most likely partner for DISH wireless network * Chairman says says has other options if Clearwire deal doesn't work

out