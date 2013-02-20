BRIEF-Bruce Karsh reports 7.3 pct passive stake in Inseego - sec filing
* Bruce Karsh reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Inseego Corp as of may 26, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 DISH Network Corp : * CFO says "we would expect some upward pressure on pay-tv sac in the first
quarter" * Chairman says he sees more clarity on wireless industry position by June when
shareholders at various companies will have voted on m&a deals * Chairman says has "plenty of time" to figure out wireless strategy * Says expects to have wireless license by end of March, hopes for wireless
tests by late this year * Chairman says says if Clearwire offer is accepted sprint is probably
the most likely partner for DISH wireless network * Chairman says says has other options if Clearwire deal doesn't work
out
* Emerson Radio Corp - directors has extended company's current stock repurchase program to December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: