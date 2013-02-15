Feb 15 Dish Network Corp said on Friday it is writing down the assets of its Blockbuster stores in the United Kingdom, resulting in a pretax charge of $46 million for 2012, according to a regulatory filing.

Blockbuster, the challenged video rental retailer, said in January it was shutting about a quarter of its 528 stores in the UK and slashing 760 jobs out its 4,190 employees.

Dish Network plans to release its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 20.