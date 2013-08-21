By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Aug 21 Walt Disney Co on
Wednesday will begin laying off about 175 people in its
Disney/ABC television group, about 2 percent of the unit's
workforce, to adjust to changes in technology and viewing
habits, a person familiar with the decision said.
The layoffs in the Disney/ABC Television Group, which does
not include the ESPN cable sports operations, came after a
company-wide review to explore cutbacks in jobs Disney no longer
needs, either because of improvements in technology or
redundancies following a string of major acquisitions in the
past few years. Reuters first reported on the internal review in
January.
The new layoffs will occur across the group, which includes
the ABC broadcast network as well as the Disney and ABC Family
cable channels, the source said. Most of the cuts will come in
technical operations, such as broadcast engineering, and at
eight ABC-owned stations across the United States.
An ABC statement did not confirm the numbers of job cuts but
said the unit, which employs about 7,600 people, had reviewed
its businesses and decided to restructure.
"As technological advances continue to alter the competitive
landscape and viewer habits, it's incumbent upon us to stay
ahead of the curve," an ABC spokesman said in the statement.
Other jobs may become available as Disney focuses on new
technologies such as its Watch ABC app, which offers live
streaming of the network's programming on mobile devices, the
source said.
The company employed a similar restructuring strategy in
2010 at ABC News that strengthened that unit, the source said.
The news division cut 400 jobs at the time, allowing it to shift
focus and hire new people with different skills in growth areas.
This year, Disney in April cut 150 jobs at its movie studio,
150 at its newly acquired Lucasfilm unit, and an undisclosed
number in its consumer products division, sources told Reuters.
Its ESPN sports network began eliminating 300 to 400 jobs in
May, but a source said at the time that those cutbacks were
unrelated to the broader review.
Disney reported $1.85 billion in net income for the quarter
that ended in June, a 1 percent gain from a year earlier.
Operating income at media networks, the company's largest unit
which includes cable channels and ABC, rose 8 percent.
Cable channels accounted for a 12 percent gain in quarterly
operating income. At the ABC broadcast unit, operating income
declined 21 percent due to higher prime time programming costs,
lower program sales and decreased advertising revenue, the
company said.
ABC's prime time ratings for the season that ended in May
ranked fourth among the broadcast networks for 18- to
49-year-olds, the key group for advertisers, and second in total
viewers, according to Nielsen.
Disney shares have climbed 23 percent this year as the
company has posted strong overall results overall lifted by
media networks and theme parks. On Wednesday, Disney shares fell
0.3 percent to $61.61 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.