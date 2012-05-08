UPDATE 1-Nordstrom family explores taking retailer private
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.
LOS ANGELES May 8 Walt Disney Co plans to follow its blockbuster movie "The Avengers" with a sequel at a future date that is not yet determined, Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday.
The movie about a team of Marvel superheroes opened with a record $207.4 million in the United States and Canada.
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.