LOS ANGELES May 8 The runaway success of "The Avengers" movie landed the crime-fighting Marvel superhero team a return date to theaters.

Hot off the movie's record-setting debut, Walt Disney Co < DIS.N> s aid on Tuesday an "Avengers" sequel is in the works, though no release date is set.

The movie debuted with a staggering $207.4 million from U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, the biggest debut in film history. Globally, the film has pulled in $702.2 million.

The film unites Marvel superheroes including Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor and The Hulk in a battle against a villain out to destroy the Earth. Stars include Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.

The second "Avengers" movie will follow a previously announced "Thor" and "Iron Man" sequels coming in 2013 and a new "Captain America" movie in 2014, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger told industry analysts.

"Eventually, (on) a date to be determined, you'll see a sequel to 'Avengers,'" Iger said.