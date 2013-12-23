Facebook cracks down on 30,000 fake accounts in France
LONDON/SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc said on Thursday it suspended 30,000 accounts in France as the social network giant steps up efforts to stop the spread of fake news, misinformation and spam.
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) has named Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and chief executive of payments startup Square Inc, as an independent board member.
The company said on Monday that Judith Estrin, a former Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) chief technology officer, will retire from the board at its March 18 annual meeting. The company cited its tenure policy, which limits board service to 15 years. (Reporting by Ronald Grover; Editing by Richard Chang)
LONDON/SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc said on Thursday it suspended 30,000 accounts in France as the social network giant steps up efforts to stop the spread of fake news, misinformation and spam.
WASHINGTON Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it had received at least a thousand surveillance requests from the U.S. government that sought user content for foreign intelligence purposes during the first half of 2016.