Jack Dorsey, chairman of Twitter and CEO of Square, takes part in the Techonomy Detroit panel discussion held at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/Files

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) has named Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and chief executive of payments startup Square Inc, as an independent board member.

The company said on Monday that Judith Estrin, a former Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) chief technology officer, will retire from the board at its March 18 annual meeting. The company cited its tenure policy, which limits board service to 15 years. (Reporting by Ronald Grover; Editing by Richard Chang)