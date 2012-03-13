By Lisa Richwine
March 13 Walt Disney Co.
shareholders reelected 10 members of the Disney board during the
company's annual shareholder meeting despite opposition from
shareholder groups who had recommended a vote against four board
members
Institutional Shareholder Services and the treasurer for the
state of Connecticut raised objections after the board announced
on Oct. 7 that it would combine the roles of chairman and chief
executive, elevating CEO Robert Iger to the dual roles.
Disney Chairman John Pepper, who is retiring, announced the
board's reelection based on initial proxies submitted prior to
the meeting.
ISS advises shareholders. The state of Connecticut holds
more than 642,000 Disney shares worth about $27 million in its
retirement plans.
ISS argued that Disney reversed a commitment to seek
shareholder input before combining the CEO and chairman jobs.
The company split the roles in 2005 after some shareholders
complained about former CEO Michael Eisner holding both titles.
Connecticut Treasurer Denise Nappier in a statement before
the meeting said letting Iger hold both titles was "a regressive
policy that could impair the board's role to oversee executive
management on behalf of shareholders."
ISS and Nappier called on shareholders to vote against the
four directors who had recommended Iger take on the chairman's
role -- JLabs CEO Judith Estrin; Potbelly Sandwich Works CEO
Aylwin Lewis; private equity investor Robert Matschullat; and
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.
Iger was not formally announced as chairman during the
meeting. That announcement will come later in the day, after the
new board meets.