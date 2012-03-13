* Entire board re-elected over shareholder objections
By Lisa Richwine
KANSAS CITY, March 13 Walt Disney Co
Chief Executive Bob Iger added the post of chairman
on Tuesday despite objections from a governance group and state
treasurer about the dual roles.
Disney made the announcement after a board meeting that
followed its annual shareholder meeting in Kansas City, where
Iger and nine other directors won re-election.
The media and theme park company also said it named Orin
Smith independent lead director. Smith, the former CEO of
Starbucks Corp, joined Disney's board in 2006.
Iger's additional post recalled for some Disney
shareholders the turbulence surrounding former CEO Michael
Eisner, who was stripped by the board of his chairmanship in
2004 following a campaign by Walt Disney's nephew, Roy Disney,
to drive him from the company.
The board's decision to put both the CEO and chairman
jobs in Iger's hands was announced in October, when the company
extended his term as CEO through March 2015. He was awarded the
chairman's job through June 2016, following chairman John
Pepper's retirement on Tuesday.
The dual roles sparked objections from a corporate
governance group, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS),
which advises clients who vote their own shares. The state of
Connecticut, which holds more than 642,000 Disney shares worth
about $27 million in its retirement plans, also voiced concern.
ISS argued that Disney had reversed a commitment to
seek shareholder input before combining the CEO and chairman
jobs.
Disney shares closed almost 4 percent higher at $44.01
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Connecticut Treasurer Denise Nappier, in a statement before
the meeting, said letting Iger hold both titles was "a
regressive policy that could impair the board's role to oversee
executive management on behalf of shareholders."
ISS and Nappier called on shareholders to vote against the
four directors on the nominating committee that recommended Iger
take on the chairman's role -- JLabs CEO Judith Estrin; Potbelly
Sandwich Works CEO Aylwin Lewis; private equity investor Robert
Matschullat; and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg.
In a response to ISS, Disney said 68 percent of
Standard & Poor's top 100 companies have combined CEO and chair
posts, and it had made no promise to seek advance shareholder
input on the decision.
Preliminary votes showed shareholders re-elected all of
the company's 10 board members, Disney said in a statement.
Shareholders also approved compensation for Disney
executives in a non-binding vote.
ISS had urged a "no" vote on executive pay, arguing
that Iger's compensation had risen sharply over the past five
years while the company produced "lackluster" returns for
investors.
Disney countered that it had delivered "exceptional
total shareholder return" during Iger's six years in the
company's top job starting in October 2005.
Shares of Disney rose about 57 percent from Oct. 1,
2005, through the end of 2011. The S&P 500, by comparison,
inched up 1.4 percent over the same period.
Disney said Iger's pay was in line with that of media
industry peers. His total compensation rose 13 percent in fiscal
2011 to $33.4 million in the 12 months to September.
For their most recently reported fiscal year, Viacom
CEO Philippe Dauman's earned $43.1 million while News
Corp Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch collected $33.3
million. Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes earned $26.3
million in 2010.
Last year, ISS objected to Disney agreements to pay
taxes on any severance packages for some executives if they lost
their jobs following a sale or merger of the company. Disney
dropped those provisions.
Also on Tuesday, Disney announced a new company-wide
initiative to hire more than 1,000 returning U.S. veterans over
the next three years, and to launch a nationwide public
awareness campaign for other companies to follow.