By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 19
LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 The Walt Disney Co
and Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer behind the blockbuster
"Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise and the summer flop "The
Lone Ranger," will end their long-running film deal next year,
the media company announced on Thursday.
The company and Bruckheimer decided not to renew their
current deal which gives Disney first-look rights to the
producer's films, according to a statement from Disney. They
will continue working together on various projects, including a
fifth installment in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.
Last week, Disney announced it would delay the release of
the fifth "Pirates" movie, which had been scheduled to open in
theaters in July 2015. No new date was set.
Disney's film studio will continue to focus on brands
including Disney, Pixar animation, the Marvel superhero
franchise, and "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm, the company said
on Thursday.
Bruckheimer "is looking to produce more mature films outside
the scope of the Disney brand," the statement said.
The partnership dating back to the 1990s produced 27 movies,
including several big hits for Disney. The four "Pirates" films
starring Johnny Depp have generated more than $3.7 billion in
worldwide ticket sales, according to the website Box Office
Mojo. Bruckheimer also produced for Disney the "National
Treasure" series and dramas including "Con Air" and "Pearl
Harbor".
Bruckheimer's most recent Disney release, "The Lone Ranger,"
flopped at the box office after its July release. Disney has
projected it will lose up to $190 million on the film.
Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn said Disney and
Bruckheimer "have had an incredibly successful collaboration
over the past two decades".
"We will continue to work together in the future, and we
look forward to seeing more of the films that have made Jerry
Bruckheimer a Hollywood legend," Horn said.
Bruckheimer, in the statement issued by Disney, said he
would work with the studio on the "Pirates" and "National
Treasure" films plus "other projects we have developed
together".
"I am very appreciative of the wonderful collaboration and
support I have had at The Walt Disney Company for over 20
years," he said.