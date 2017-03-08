BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
LOS ANGELES, March 8 Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger on Wednesday said his seat on President Trump's business advisory council provides an opportunity to voice opinions that will benefit the company and its shareholders.
Iger, in response to a question at the company's annual shareholder meeting, said he did not believe his membership "supports or endorses" Trump's policies. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.