Feb 22 Shane McMahon, the son of
pro-wrestling impresario Vince McMahon, will team up with Walt
Disney Co to distribute video-on-demand Disney movies in
China.
The 42-year-old chief executive officer of YOU On Demand
Holdings - a joint venture with government-run network CCTV -
had previously obtained the rights to distribute movies from
Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner, and from
Hollywood studio Lionsgate.
The latest agreement gives McMahon's company the rights to
offer what it called "officially approved" Disney films both
under subscription or through individual transactions, where
movies are rented by consumers who watch them on their TV sets.
"We are very proud to work with The Walt Disney Company in
bringing the best in home entertainment to China," McMahon said
in a statement obtained by Reuters that was prepared for a
Wednesday release.
McMahon joined YOU On Demand in 2010 after a 21-year career
at World Wrestling Entertainment, where he started as a referee
under the name Shane Stevens. At one point, he appeared onscreen
in a scripted role as a rival wrestling promoter who tried to
steal wrestlers from his father.
Offscreen, McMahon rose through the ranks at WWE and in 1998
helped create the company's digital media division. He was
executive vice-president of WWE Global Media from 1993 to 2010
and oversaw international TV distribution, event books and
digital media in overseas markets.