India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger saw his compensation rise by 13 percent in the fiscal year 2011, boosted by an increase in his annual cash bonus and incentive plan, according to a company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Iger, 60, who has run Disney since October 2005, saw his total compensation including pension benefits top $33.6 million in the 12 months to September 2011, when the company's financial year ended.
Iger will take on the additional title of chairman in March at Disney's annual shareholder meeting.
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.