Walt Disney Company President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger (C) poses with characters Woody (L) and Bullseye (R) at the world premiere of Disney Pixar's ''Toy Story 3'' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger saw his compensation rise by 13 percent in the fiscal year 2011, boosted by an increase in his annual cash bonus and incentive plan, according to a company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Iger, 60, who has run Disney since October 2005, saw his total compensation including pension benefits top $33.6 million in the 12 months to September 2011, when the company's financial year ended.

Iger will take on the additional title of chairman in March at Disney's annual shareholder meeting.

(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke)