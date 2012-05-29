May 29 Walt Disney Co named new
executives to head its publishing and retail divisions,
completing an overhaul of its consumer products unit that began
shortly after Robert Chapek was named its president.
Chapek appointed Andrew Sugerman, who headed Disney's 36
English-language centers in China, Disney publishing executive
vice president. He also elevated Molly Adams and Paul Gainer --
Disney Store senior vice presidents -- to executive vice
presidents in charge of the global retail operation, Disney
said.
In November, Chapek named Marvel licensing chief Josh
Silverman to head Disney's licensing unit. Disney acquired
Marvel in 2009.
Adams and Gainer replaced Disney Store president Jim
Fielding, whose plans are unknown.
Sugerman replaced Russell Hampton, who resigned in April.
Disney's consumer products unit owns and operates 357 Disney
stores in North America, Europe and Japan, publishes children's
books and magazines, and licenses Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and
other characters.
Last year, the unit generated $816 million in operating
income, a 21 percent increase, on sales of $3 billion.
Chapek was named president of the consumer products unit in
September. He replaced Andy Mooney, who resigned.