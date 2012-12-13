Dec 13 Walt Disney Co and Cox
Communications said on Thursday they had reached a
multi-year carriage agreement that expands viewing options for
ABC, ESPN and other Disney-owned networks in and out of the
home.
Under the deal, live and on-demand content from Disney
networks will be available to Cox customers through its pay TV
service as well as on mobile phones, tablet computers and gaming
consoles, the companies said in a statement.
The agreement is the latest Disney distribution pact
designed to give consumers more options to watch content when
and where they choose, part of a cable industry effort called
"TV Everywhere."