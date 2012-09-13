London police investigating unattended object in central London
LONDON, June 5 Police said they had closed a street in central London on Monday while they investigate an unattended object.
LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 Walt Disney Co will record a $50 million writedown in its movie studio division during the fourth quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said on Thursday.
The writedown is due to discontinued work at the studio, Rasulo said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference.
LONDON, June 5 Police said they had closed a street in central London on Monday while they investigate an unattended object.
June 5 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Monday that Amazon Prime Video would be available on Apple TV and other Apple devices starting later this year.