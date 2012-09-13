LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 Walt Disney Co will
record a $50 million writedown at its movie studio division
after shutting down production on an animated film, a source
with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The untitled stop-motion film was being directed by Henry
Selick and due for release in October 2013, the source said.
Selick has directed "Coraline," "James and the Giant Peach" and
"The Nightmare Before Christmas."
Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo announced the amount of
the writedown in remarks to analysts at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch conference. "That will be a very short fourth quarter
impact for us," Rasulo said.
He also said the entertainment and theme park giant did not
see the type of advertising rebound it had expected over the
summer after the Olympics ended.
At the ABC broadcast network and the affiliates that Disney
owns, "we just didn't see the bounce back after the Olympics
that we thought we would," Rasulo said.
"I think this is a very short-term phenomenon" and based
partly on soft ratings over the summer, he said. "For the fiscal
first quarter, advertising looks very good for us."