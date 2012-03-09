By Lisa Richwine and Ronald Grover
| LOS ANGELES, March 9
LOS ANGELES, March 9 "John Carter," the 3D
space adventure film that opens today, was supposed to be the
Walt Disney Co's latest franchise movie, a blockbuster
on par with "Cars" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" that generates
profits beyond the film to television, books, and consumer
products.
Instead, industry tracking suggests it will be the latest
big-budget box office bust.
While Hollywood's hit-and-miss nature has always made it an
inherently risky investment, the possible failure of "John
Carter" underscores the increased risk studios have taken in
recent years by reducing the number of movies they produce to
focus on big-budget films.
Betting on big-budget movies -- called "tent poles" because
they are meant to hold up the rest of the studio's slate -- is a
high-risk, high-reward business. Winners pay hefty dividends for
years with film sequels, toys, video games and even theme-park
rides. A flop can cost tens of millions of dollars.
Evercore Partners analyst Alan Gould estimates "John Carter"
could lose $165 million.
Disney knows the cost of failure all too well. The company
last year took a write-down of more than $70 million after its
animated movie "Mars Needs Moms" tanked. The poor performance of
that film had repercussions beyond the studio division, dragging
down the media giant's overall quarterly earnings to below
analyst forecasts, sending its shares tumbling 3 percent.
"Green Lantern," the silver screen version of the superhero
comic book character, was supposed to be a franchise film for
Warner Bros last year. Instead, Time Warner Inc Chief
Executive Jeff Bewkes, said it "fell fairly far short" of
expectations, pulling in just $222 million around the world on
an estimated production budget of $200 million, according to
website BoxOfficeMojo.com.
That figure excludes the tens of millions that
studios usually spend to market and advertise a movie with a
production budget of that size.
Sci-fi Western "Cowboys & Aliens" also stumbled. The movie,
from Steven Spielberg's Dreamworks studio and Comcast Corp's
Universal Pictures, pulled in $175 million in ticket
sales around the world on a production budget of $163 million,
excluding marketing costs.
"I think you are seeing more misfires because, from a
business strategy, the studios are green lighting more tent pole
product. With more at bats, there is inherently more strike out
potential," said Amir Malin, former head of Artisan
Entertainment and current managing partner at Qualia
Capital, a New York-based hedge fund that has invested in film
and TV libraries.
"It does not mean it's the wrong business strategy," he
added. "Imagine if Disney had not produced 'Pirates.'"
Indeed, studios have focused on franchise films in recent
years because of the big rewards that can be reaped when one
connects.
The fourth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie , for
example, grossed more than $1 billion worldwide last year,
prompting Disney to begin work on a fifth. "Cars 2" brought in
$554 million for the company last year and will sell more
merchandise than the $2.8 billion from "Toy Story," Disney told
analysts last year. Combined, the two franchises have grossed a
total of $4.7 billion.
Big-budget movies "are succeeding more than they are
failing," said Vincent Bruzzese, president of the motion picture
group at researcher Ipsos MediaCT. Two-thirds of last year's top
15 films were franchise movies, he said.
The promise of big rewards from franchise films has incited
studio executives to climb over each other in search of the next
"Titanic," said Bill Mechanic, who ran News Corp's 20th
Century Fox when it co-financed the 1997 mega-hit. "Titanic"
became the highest-grossing film ever at the time, with more
than $1.8 billion in global sales. It was surpassed by another
Fox film, "Avatar," which grossed $2.8 billion after its
December 2009 release.
Mechanic, who now produces mid-budget movies through his
Pandemonium Films, said one problem with the franchise film
strategy is that there are now so many tentpole films
that they compete against one another. A week after "Cowboys &
Aliens" opened, Fox released "Rise of the Planet of the Apes."
When that happens, "one of the bigs isn't nearly as big,"
said Mechanic.
Further, studios are churning out more franchise films at a
time when movie attendance is in decline and sales of DVDs are
crumbling , taking away a money-minting safety net for
many films.
Even the big hits can no longer count on DVD sales to
consumers and services like Netflix and Redbox, said Roger
Smith, a former film industry executive and now a consultant
with Roger Smith & Co in New York.
The 2006 film "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"
generated home entertainment sales equal to 90 percent of its
$282 million U.S. and Canadian box office, Smith said. Last
year's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows -- Part 2," the
series finale, will equal less than 50 percent of the $381
million the movie grossed at domestic theaters.
At a recent investor conference, Disney Chief Financial
Officer Jay Rasulo said the "melting ice cube of the DVD" had
prompted a new look at the movie business. The company concluded
that the "highest, most likely return" would come from franchise
films. As a result, Disney cut the number of movies it produces
each year to 10 or 12 from as many as 25, he said.
Even before "John Carter" hit the screen, the movie's budget
increased from $150 million to more than $200 million, according
to a studio executive with knowledge of the project.
From the outset, the film's special effects were a problem.
Disney had the rights to do the film in the mid-1980s and had
hired action director John McTiernan to direct. Disney held off
because the technology wasn't yet ready to do the film it
envisioned, said the executive, and eventually lost the rights
to Viacom's Paramount Pictures.
Disney came back into the picture in January 2007 when the
studio bought the rights at the urging of Andrew Stanton, one of
Pixar's most valuable executives and writer for animated hits
"Toy Story," "A Bug's Life" and "Finding Nemo."
By 2009, Stanton had a three-part series ready to shoot, but
Disney worried the price tag was rising too fast, said a studio
executive. They asked for a new script, and in early 2009 Disney
studio chief Dick Cook greenlit the film with directions to keep
its budget under $200 million.
The budget began grew after Cook left in Sept. 2009. Stanton
started production in early 2010, three months after former
Disney Channel executive Rich Ross took over the studio. Ross
had canceled or delayed other Cook projects, including an
expensive update of its 1954 Jules Vern tale "20,000 Leagues
Under the Sea." Ross allowed John Carter to proceed.
The film was completed just as Disney's marketing chief MT
Carney was leaving and was replaced a former Sony Pictures
marketing executive Ricky Strauss.
With an estimated production budget of $250 million, "John
Carter" needs to generate at least $400 million in box office
receipts to generate enough theater, home video and television
revenue to cover the film's production and promotion costs,
Davenport & Co analyst Michael Morris estimated.
So far, "John Carter" has grossed $13 million since opening
in some international markets on Wednesday and Thursday. Early
Friday shows just after midnight brought in $500,000 in the
United States and Canada.
Disney is hoping for a weekend domestic opening in the $30
million range, said Dave Hollis, executive vice president for
motion picture sales and distribution at Disney.
That would leave a crater-sized gap before the story of a
former military captain who is transported to Mars could earn
back its production and promotion costs, given the fact that
movies typically score their biggest box-office hauls during
opening weekend.
Despite the risks, major movie studios can usually weather a
big loss. When "Green Lantern" stumbled, Warner Bros. scored in
the same quarter with "The Hangover 2," which earned $581.5
million around the world.
For conglomerates like Disney, "film studios are a fairly
small percentage of the total corporate earnings. They can make
it up in cable or they can make it up in theme parks," said Hal
Vogel, a media analyst and head of Vogel Capital Management.
"Everybody is afraid to be the one who stops trying to take
the plunge," former Fox studio chief Mechanic said.
After all, no one wants to miss out on the next "Star Wars."