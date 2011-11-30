European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
Nov 30 Walt Disney Co raised its annual cash dividend by 50 percent to 60 cents a share, a far larger increase than the previous year's on the heels of strong fiscal fourth-quarter results.
The increase in the dividend, payable Jan. 18, outstripped 2010's 14-percent rise. The media and entertainment giant last year increased its cash dividend 5 cents to 40 cents a share.
In November, the Mouse House unveiled earnings that trumped Wall Street's expectations as advertisers spent more at cable networks like ESPN, and consumers kept going to theme parks despite a rough economy.
On Wednesday, the company said in a statement that its annual shareholders' meeting will take place in Kansas City, Missouri on March 13.
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
SHANGHAI, June 14 Eight hundred people will watch on Wednesday as Aries Liu, a 32-year-old man who used to be a woman, marries his blushing bride on a cruise ship in waters near China's business capital of Shanghai.