March 6 Walt Disney Co shareholders
re-elected Chief Executive Bob Iger and nine other board members
on Wednesday and rejected a proposal by investors to separate
the roles of chairman and CEO in 2016, the planned expiration of
Iger's contract with the media and theme park giant.
Shareholders defeated the proposal from Connecticut State
Treasurer Denise Nappier, a Disney investor through the state's
employee retirement funds, to split the CEO and chairman's jobs.
About 35.3 percent of ballots cast supported the plan, according
to figures reported at the company's annual shareholder meeting
in Phoenix.
The results were preliminary based on votes submitted before
the meeting.